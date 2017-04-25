BRIEF-Stryker reports Q1 earnings per share $1.17

April 25 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* Stryker reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.48 to $1.52

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.48

* Q1 earnings per share $1.17

* Q1 sales $2.96 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.9 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stryker Corp says continue to expect 2017 organic sales growth to be in range of 5.5pct - 6.5 pct

* Stryker Corp - orthopaedics net sales of $1.14 billion increased 7.4 pct in quarter as reported

* Sees 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $6.35 - $6.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stryker Corp - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect net sales in Q2 & full year to be negatively impacted by about 1.0pct

* Stryker- if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be negatively impacted by about $0.03 to $0.04 in Q2

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted net EPS to be hurt by about $0.10 to $0.12 in full year

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: