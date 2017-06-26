BRIEF-Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf
* Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sfdf23) Further company coverage:
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Stuart Chambers has been picked to replace Robert Walker as chairman of Travis Perkins- Sky News, citing sources Source bit.ly/2sa5hft
* Cathay General Bancorp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sfdf23) Further company coverage:
* Vornado Realty Trust says board of trustees has set a record date of July 7 for previously announced spin-off of JBG Smith Properties - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tdQ2Sa) Further company coverage: