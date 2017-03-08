FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q4 loss per share C$0.07
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Stuart Olson Q4 loss per share C$0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Stuart Olson Inc

* Stuart Olson reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q4 loss per share C$0.07

* Q4 revenue fell 22.7 percent to C$218.8 million

* Says Stuart Olson expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be meaningfully higher than in 2016

* Northern Alberta wildfires that disrupted industrial group operations in 2016 are not expected to repeat in 2017

* adjusted ebitda and adjusted ebitda margin are expected to be higher in 2017 than in 2016

* ended year with a backlog of $2.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

