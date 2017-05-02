Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 3 Stuart Olson Inc.:
* Stuart Olson reports first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly contract revenue $220.1 million versus $245.5 million
* Says as at March 31, 2017, Stuart Olson's backlog was $1.9 billion
* Expects 2017 consolidated revenue to be "meaningfully" higher than in 2016
* Says adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to decline slightly for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.