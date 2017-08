May 24 (Reuters) - STUDIO BABELSBERG AG:

* IN FY ACHIEVED A PROFIT IN THE AMOUNT OF 1.6 MILLION EUROS BEFORE TAXES (PREVIOUS YEAR: PROFIT 5.2 MILLION EUROS)

* IN FY TOTAL REVENUES DECLINED FROM EUR 117.7 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 72.1 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE NO DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)