FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-STV Group says 2016 revenue up 3 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-STV Group says 2016 revenue up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Stv Group Plc:

* Total dividend up 50 percent to 15 penceper share

* Final dividend 11 penceper share

* Fy STV Productions returns to revenue growth, up 53 pct to £12.7m

* Fy revenue at £120.4m +3 pct

* Fy statutory pre tax profit at £15.7m +60 pct

* Regional airtime revenue is expected to be down 9 pct in same period, following 15 pct growth in same period of 2016.

* Digital revenues are expected to continue their strong growth trajectory, up 11 pct in q1 with vod up 23 pct.

* Group operating profit, before exceptional items, was down 3 pct to £19.7m (2015: £20.3m).

* Proposed total dividend for 2016 is 15.0 pence per share, an increase of 50 pct on 2015 (10.0 pence per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.