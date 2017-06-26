BRIEF-Nissan says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata bankruptcy filing
* Nissan Motor Co says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata Corp bankruptcy filing
June 26 Subaru Corp:
* will need to set aside more for Takata-related recalls this FY, still in process of calculating Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nissan Motor Co says likely it will not be able to be reimbursed for past, future recalls after Takata Corp bankruptcy filing
* Honda says no final agreement on recall liabilities (Recasts and writes through with filing details, Honda comment)