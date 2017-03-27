FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Subex Ltd seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital
March 27, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Subex Ltd seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Subex Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of the rupee equivalent of USD 6 million to Qvt Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of USD 3.90 million to Tonbridge (Mauritius) Limited

* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to INR 5.90 billion

* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of the rupee equivalent of USD 2.10 million to Leeds (Mauritius) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

