BRIEF-Subex Ltd seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital

March 27 (Reuters) - Subex Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of the rupee equivalent of USD 6 million to Qvt Singapore Fund Pte. Ltd

* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of USD 3.90 million to Tonbridge (Mauritius) Limited

* Seeks members' nod for increase in authorised share capital to INR 5.90 billion

* Seeks members' nod for issue of equity shares of an aggregate amount of the rupee equivalent of USD 2.10 million to Leeds (Mauritius) Limited