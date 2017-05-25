FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Subex proposes group restructuring of co's business
May 25, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Subex proposes group restructuring of co's business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Subex Ltd

* Says proposed group restructuring of co's business

* Says restructuring to result in segregation of co's business into separate verticals

* Says Subex Secure & Analytics Solutions to be transferred to group entity Subex Digital LLP

* Says revenue maximization solutions would be transfrerred to subex assurance llp after restructuring

* Says post proposed restructuring, co to hold 99.9 percent of partnership interests in each of Subex Assurance And Subex Digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

