5 months ago
BRIEF-Subsea 7 wins Mad Dog contract by BP, value between $300 mln-$500 mln
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Subsea 7 wins Mad Dog contract by BP, value between $300 mln-$500 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Subsea 7 Sa:

* Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Gulf of Mexico

* Subsea 7 announced today award of a large contract by BP as part of deepwater Mad Dog 2 development, located approximately 190 miles south of new Orleans

* Subsea 7 defines a large contract as being between usd 300 million and usd 500 million

* Subsea 7 sa: contract scope covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (epci) of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) and associated subsea architecture

* Furthermore, by collaborating with OneSubsea, a Schlumberger company, our Subsea Integration Alliance(2) partner that has been awarded the Subsea Production Systems (SPS) contract, additional areas of cost improvement have been identified to provide greater cost certainty and reduced risk

* This has enabled the original cost of the Mad Dog 2 development to be substantially reduced

* Project management and engineering will take place in Houston, Texas with support from Subsea 7’s Global Project Centre in London, UK

* Offshore installation activities are scheduled for 2019 and 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

