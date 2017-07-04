BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters shared services agreement with Alibaba Holding
* Entered into shared services agreement with alibaba holding
July 4 Suda Ltd
* Requests securities of company be placed in a trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding a licence agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Entered into shared services agreement with alibaba holding
* Announce a manufacturing license agreement with southern californian production company, Boardlams