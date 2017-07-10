BRIEF-V Technology files lawsuit against USHIO
* Says it have filed a lawsuit against USHIO INC on May 15, claiming compensation of 2.48 billion yen, for business disturbance and damage of the co's impression, through false notice
July 10 SUESS MICROTEC AG:
* ORDERS OF EUR 69.3 MILLION IN H1 OF 2016, ORDERS IN H1 OF 2017 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 94 MILLION
* I AM CONFIDENT THAT POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT WILL CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 3.29 billion won contract with Hefei Boe Joint Technology Co Ltd, to provide OLED manufacturing equipments