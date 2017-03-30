FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec FY earnings after taxes up to EUR 5.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG:

* FY EBIT of 11.1 million euros ($11.94 million) more than doubled compared to previous year

* FY earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to 5.0 million euros, compared to 0.2 million euros in previous year

* After Q4 2016 with a record sales level of 69.5 million euros, company expects a noticeable decline in sales in Q1 2017

* Order entry in Q1 of 2017 is expected to exceed previous guidance of 25 million to 35 million euros, given on Feb. 10

* At this point of time, company expects that order entry in Q1 of 2017 will range between 35 million and 45 million euros

* For Q1 2017 expects an EBIT below previous year's level

* Company expects the increased order entry in the first quarter 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for the full fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

