FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Suess Microtec posts Q1 order intake of about 45 mln euros, raises FY outlook
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
April 3, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec posts Q1 order intake of about 45 mln euros, raises FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG:

* Publication of the preliminary order intake for the first quarter 2017 and increase of the sales and EBIT expectation for the full fiscal year 2017

* Preliminary order intake for Q1 2017 amounts to approximately 45 million euros ($47.93 million) (previous year: 33.1 million euros), which is at upper end of bandwidth given on march 21, 2017

* Due to increased order intake in Q1 of 2017, company increases its sales and earnings expectations for full fiscal year 2017

* 2017 sales are now expected in a range of 170 million euros - 180 million euros and EBIT in a range of 13 million euros to 17 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.