3 months ago
BRIEF-Suess Microtec Q1 EBIT loss widens to 4.8 mln euros
May 4, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec Q1 EBIT loss widens to 4.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec Ag

* Sales of 23.0 million euros ($25.05 million) (previous year: eur 27.6 million) in Q1 2017 and booked an order entry of eur 46.0 million (previous year: eur 30.1 million)

* Q1 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at eur -4.8 million (previous year: eur -2.0 million)

* For Q2 2017, management board expects an order intake between eur 35 and 45 million

* Order backlog at end of March amounted to eur 124.5 million (03/31/2016: eur 118.8 million).

* Q1 earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to eur -4.6 million accordingly

* Reiterates guides for sales for fiscal year to come in between eur 170 and 180 million

* FY operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of eur 13 to 17 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

