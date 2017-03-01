BRIEF-Suess Microtec says CFO Michael Knopp to leave

March 1 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG:

* Premature resignation of the chief financial officer Michael Knopp

* CFO Michael Knopp has asked supervisory board to prematurely leave company's management board and to terminate his contract of employment as a member of management board as of April 30, 2017

* Until decision on a succession of Knopp, chief executive officer (CEO) Franz Richter will be responsible for his duties, starting on May 1, 2017