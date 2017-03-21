FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-SUESS MicroTec sees Q1 sales and EBIT below pr yr's level
March 21, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-SUESS MicroTec sees Q1 sales and EBIT below pr yr's level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - SUESS MicroTec AG:

* Order entry expectation for Q1 2017 increased to now 35 million euros to 45 million euros; sales and EBIT in Q1 2017 are expected to be below the previous year's level

* Sales in Q1 2017 with most likely be around 20 million euros ($21.63 million) (previous year: 27.6 million euros)

* For current FY, sees sales to be in range of 160 million to 170 million euros and EBIT to be in range of 9 million to 13 million euros

* Expects increased order entry in Q1 2017 to have a positive impact on sales and EBIT for full fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

