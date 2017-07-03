July 3 SUESS MICROTEC AG:

* SÜSS MICROTEC AG: SUSS MICROTEC DECIDES TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF UV PROJECTION SCANNERS AT CORONA, USA

* SIGNIFICANT SALES AND A SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED EARNINGS SITUATION ARE EXPECTED FROM FISCAL 2018 AND 2019 RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)