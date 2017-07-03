BRIEF- Apic Yamada receives investigation report from external investigation committee
* Says it received the investigation report from external investigation committee on June 30
July 3 SUESS MICROTEC AG:
* SÜSS MICROTEC AG: SUSS MICROTEC DECIDES TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF UV PROJECTION SCANNERS AT CORONA, USA
* SIGNIFICANT SALES AND A SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED EARNINGS SITUATION ARE EXPECTED FROM FISCAL 2018 AND 2019 RESPECTIVELY
* Says it signed 4.18 billion won contract to provide semiconductor equipments