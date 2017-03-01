BRIEF-Suez targets 150 mln euros in cost cuts this year

March 1 (Reuters) - Suez Says Interested In General Electric's
* Suez ceo says will keep looking for opportunities in latin america
* Suez ceo says 2017 will be transformation year
* Suez says GE water business in line with its strategy
* Suez says GE interesting because of presence in smart water, international activities
* Suez says any acquistion will be in line with its financial discipline targets
* Seuz ceo chaussade says for 2017 we target 150 million in cost cuts
* Suez ceo says does not believe in major merger that would involved alliance with veolia
* Suez says size is not a target in itself