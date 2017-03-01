FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suez targets 150 mln euros in cost cuts this year
March 1, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Suez targets 150 mln euros in cost cuts this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Suez Says Interested In General Electric's

* Suez ceo says will keep looking for opportunities in latin america

* Suez ceo says 2017 will be transformation year

* Suez says GE water business in line with its strategy

* Suez says GE interesting because of presence in smart water, international activities

* Suez says any acquistion will be in line with its financial discipline targets

* Seuz ceo chaussade says for 2017 we target 150 million in cost cuts

* Suez ceo says does not believe in major merger that would involved alliance with veolia

* Suez says size is not a target in itself Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)

