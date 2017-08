May 17 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* TO ACQUIRE SIMCRO, A GLOBAL PROVIDER OF ANIMAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL DELIVERY DEVICES

* the Enterprise Value Is Nzd 132 Million (Chf 90 Million)

* SIMCRO, NEW ZEALAND, IS EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE REVENUES OF CHF 35 MILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 27% IN 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2redy0q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)