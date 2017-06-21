BRIEF-I-control Holdings says FY revenue hk$138.1 million vs hk$141.9 million
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017
June 21 Sumavision Technologies Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 26
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 27 and the dividend will be paid on June 27
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/GnXLwc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017
NEW YORK, June 23 US bankers say the summer may be busier than usual for sponsor-driven mergers and acquisitions, which would be good news for loan investors clamoring for leveraged buyouts to provide opportunities to put money to work.