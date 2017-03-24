UPDATE 1-Shaw Communications posts 13.3 pct rise in revenue
April 12 Canada's Shaw Communications reported a 13.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, driven by the addition of more wireless customers.
March 24 Nikkei
* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd looks to expand the applications of its drug candidate dasotraline - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's candidate dasotraline has been tested in trials as ADHD treatment,now being studied as treatment for eating disorder -Nikkei
* Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd aims to begin sales of dasotraline in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
* Sumitomo dainippon pharma co expects to file NDA with U.S. FDA in fiscal 2017 for ADHD indication and following year for binge eating disorder - Nikkei Source text : [s.nikkei.com/2n0i6kY] Further company coverage:
* In 2017, realized contractual oil and gas sales anticipated to average between 18,000 and 19,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day