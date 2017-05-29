FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for SUN-101/eFlow® New Drug Application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
May 29, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for SUN-101/eFlow® New Drug Application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

1 Min Read

May 29(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says its US-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for SUN-101/eFlow®(glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema, on May 26 (US Eastern time)

* Says the CRL does not require unit to conduct any additional clinical studies for the approval of SUN-101/eFlow®

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GoQObR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

