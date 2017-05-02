FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sumitomo Realty & Development says outcome of ToB for shares of Sumitomo Real Estate Sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sumitomo Realty & Development says outcome of ToB for shares of Sumitomo Real Estate Sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd :

* Says 15,349,859 shares of Sumitomo Real Estate Sales Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Sumitomo Realty & Development from March 21 to May 1

* Acquisition price at 3,600 yen per share

* Settlement starts on May 11

* Sumitomo Realty & Development will raise voting power in Sumitomo Real Estate Sales to 97.24 percent (555,698 voting rights) from 70.38 percent (402,200 voting rights)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Wv681U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.