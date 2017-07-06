BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics retains full rights to CAP-1002 as Janssen Biotech decides not to exercise option
* Capricor therapeutics- no payments between capricor and janssen are required to be made in relation to this decision
July 7 Summerset Group Holdings Ltd
* Says group achieved 152 sales for quarter ending 30 June 2017, comprising 82 new sales and 70 resales
* On track to deliver approximately 450 retirement units across villages in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 6 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that Congress must act to shore up private health insurance markets if it fails to repeal Obamacare, comments seen as providing a pathway to a bipartisan deal to fix the health system.