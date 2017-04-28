FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties increases common dividend by 5 pct
April 28, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties increases common dividend by 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc-

* Summit Hotel Properties increases common dividend by 5% and declares first quarter 2017 dividends

* Summit Hotel Properties- declared, cash dividend for q1 2017, of $0.17 per share of common stock of company and per common unit of lp interest in summit hotel op, lp

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - co's q1 common dividend represents increase of $0.0075 per share, or 4.6 percent, over prior quarter's common dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

