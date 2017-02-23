BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Summit Hotel Properties Inc:
* Summit Hotel Properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Qtrly pro forma revpar grew to $103.05, an increase of 1.0 percent over same period in 2015
* Qtrly same-store revpar grew to $97.74, an increase of 0.3 percent over same period in 2015.
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc sees full year 2017 pro forma revpar $113.50 versus $115.75
* Sees Q1 2017 affo per diluted share and unit between $0.29 to $0.31
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 affo per diluted share and unit between $1.34 to $1.42
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
