May 3 Summit Hotel Properties Inc
* Summit Hotel Properties reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - Qtrly pro forma revenue per
available room grew to $112.50, an increase of 1.5 percent
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly same-store revpar grew
to $109.78, an increase of 0.2 percent over same period in 2016
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - Qtrly FFO per diluted share
and unit $ 0.30
* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - "Maintaining our full year
2017 outlook for revpar growth and adjusted FFO per share"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: