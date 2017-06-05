FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Summit Hotel, Xenia Hotels & Resorts announce agreement on $163 mln transaction
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Summit Hotel, Xenia Hotels & Resorts announce agreement on $163 mln transaction

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc:

* Summit Hotel Properties and Xenia Hotels & Resorts announce agreement on $163 million transaction

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - in conjunction with acquisitions, summit will be executing new franchise agreements with respective franchisors for hotels

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc - expects to spend approximately $13 million to $16 million in capital improvements required under agreements over next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

