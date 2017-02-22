FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Summit Materials reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Summit Materials reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Summit Materials Inc

* Summit Materials Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net revenue increased by 7.7 percent year-over-year to $387.4 million in Q4 2016, versus $359.5 million in prior year period

* Says for full year 2017, company anticipates gross capital expenditures to be in range $135.0 million to $155.0 million

* Summit Materials Inc - "Longer-term, company expects gross capital expenditures to approximate 7-8 percent of net revenue per annum"

* Says company anticipates adjusted EBITDA in range of $410.0 million to $425.0 million for full-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.