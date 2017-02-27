BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
Feb 27 Summit Midstream Partners Lp:
* Summit Midstream Partners LP- co, general partner, unit entered into an equity distribution agreement
* Summit Midstream Partners-as per equity distribution agreement, co may offer and sell up to $150 million in aggregate gross sales proceeds of common units
* Qtrly revenue $57.4 million versus $52.1 million
* Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share