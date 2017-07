BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners revises 2017 financial guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp:

* Summit Midstream Partners, Lp announces second quarter 2017 distribution, revises 2017 financial guidance and schedules second quarter 2017 earnings call

* Declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.575 per unit on all of its outstanding common units

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - expects 2017 capex to range from $125.0 million to $150.0 million, including maintenance capex of $15.0 million to $20.0 million

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - ‍2017 adjusted ebitda guidance is being revised to a new range of $285.0 million to $300.0 million.​

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - ‍smlp's 2017 capex guidance reflects inclusion of contributions to equity method investees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: