BRIEF-Summit Midstream Q1 loss per limited partner unit $0.04

May 4 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp:

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - SMLP reaffirms full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $295.0 million to $315.0 million

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly loss per limited partner unit $ 0.04

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly total revenues $135.8 million versus $90.6 million

* Summit Midstream Partners Lp - expects to incur $100.0 million to $150.0 million of capex in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: