5 months ago
BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics reports loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds
March 29, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics reports loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc

* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 and operational progress

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 20.1 million pounds for year ended 31 January 2016

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - believes its existing cash and cash equivalents, including an anticipated $22.0 million payment for a near-term development milestone under licence and collaboration agreement with Sarepta, will be sufficient to enable it to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through to 31 December 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

