BRIEF-Summit to extend ongoing trial of Ezutromid in patients with Duchenne disorder

March 27 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - decision follows interim safety review by phaseout dmd's independent data monitoring committee

* Summit to extend ongoing phaseout dmd clinical trial of Ezutromid in patients with dmd

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - will proceed with planned extension phase of phaseout dmd

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - now applied for regulatory approval to extend phaseout dmd from uk medicines, healthcare products regulatory agency, ethics committee

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - in addition to extension phase of trial, regulatory submissions also include addition of a safety arm

* Summit Therapeutics - safety arm to allow enrolment of patients from phase 1 clinical trials of ezutromid but didn't meet inclusion criteria for phaseout dmd