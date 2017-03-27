FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Summit to extend ongoing trial of Ezutromid in patients with Duchenne disorder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - decision follows interim safety review by phaseout dmd's independent data monitoring committee

* Summit to extend ongoing phaseout dmd clinical trial of Ezutromid in patients with dmd

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - will proceed with planned extension phase of phaseout dmd

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - now applied for regulatory approval to extend phaseout dmd from uk medicines, healthcare products regulatory agency, ethics committee

* Summit Therapeutics Plc - in addition to extension phase of trial, regulatory submissions also include addition of a safety arm

* Summit Therapeutics - safety arm to allow enrolment of patients from phase 1 clinical trials of ezutromid but didn't meet inclusion criteria for phaseout dmd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

