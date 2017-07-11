Speaker of Brazil's lower house pushes for swift vote on Temer charge
BRASILIA, July 11 The speaker of the lower house of Brazil's Congress on Tuesday urged that a vote be held this week on a corruption charge facing President Michel Temer.
July 12 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd:
* Announces acquisition of equity interests in Feiniu e-commerce Hong Kong Limited
* Deal for a consideration of RMB166.7 million
* Grand charm has agreed to sell 14.255 pct equity interest in Feiniu HK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
