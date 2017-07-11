July 12 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd:

* Group is expected to record a significant increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Will continue to monitor unutilized balance for prepaid cards issued and sold since 1 July 2012 and may recognize further amounts in future

* Expected result due to other income arising from recognition by co of unutilized balances on prepaid cards issued and sold on or before 30 June 2012