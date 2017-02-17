China coal firms to discuss moves to stabilize output on Tuesday: media
BEIJING China's top coal producers will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for stabilizing output this year, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.
Feb 17 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd
* Noted unusual increase in share price and trading volume of shares of company
* Directors are aware of an article published in Commercial Times Of Taipei following an interview between press and Samuel Yin
* Article in respect of group's potential cooperation with certain online platform operators, including "Suning", "Alibaba" And "Tencent"
* Is currently in very early stage of discussions with certain third parties, including "suning", in respect of potential cooperation
* Third parties do not currently include "Alibaba" or "Tencent"
* Save as disclosed board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for these price and volume movements
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares of co on stock exchange with effect from 20 feb 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 General Motors Co shares could climb by as much as 35 percent if it succeeds in selling its European Opel brand and focuses on its healthier markets, Barron's said on Sunday.
* Interbank bond market opened to 'quasi-REITs' on case-by-case basis