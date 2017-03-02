BRIEF-Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards

March 2 (Reuters) - Sun Bancorp Inc

* Sun Bancorp Inc announces resignation of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. from company and bank boards

* Says director Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., has submitted his resignation from boards of company and bank, effective February 28, 2017

* Sun Bancorp Inc says as a result of Wilbur L. Ross, Jr resignation, size of boards will be decreased by one to ten members

* Sun Bancorp Inc says WLR SBI Acquisition Co LLC informed co that it anticipates exercising right to nominate replacement director in immediate future