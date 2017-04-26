FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sun Communities and its units enters into second amended, restated credit agreement
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Communities and its units enters into second amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc-

* Sun Communities says on april 25, sun communities operating limited partnership, co, units entered into second amended, restated credit agreement

* Pursuant to credit agreement, scolp may borrow up to $650.0 million under a senior credit facility - sec filing

* Sun Communities-credit agreement also permits additional commitments from one or more of existing lenders or other lenders in amount not exceeding $350.0 million

* Sun Communities-credit facility has 4-year term ending april 25, 2021, & at scolp's option maturity date may be extended for 2 additional 6-month periods Source text: (bit.ly/2q7l21V) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
