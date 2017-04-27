FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sun communities Q1 FFO per share $1.10, excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sun communities Q1 FFO per share $1.10, excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* Reg-Sun communities, inc. Reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 34.2 percent to $234.4 million

* Sees q2 FFO per share $0.93 to $0.95

* Q1 FFO per share $1.10 excluding items

* Says company is affirming its 2017 full year guidance of ffo per share of $4.16 to $4.24

* Sun communities inc - also affirms 2017 full year guidance of same community noi growth of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent

* Says also affirms 2017 full year guidance of same community noi growth of 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly home sales volumes increased by 8.0 percent as compared to same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.