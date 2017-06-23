BRIEF-Zhong Fa Zhann Holdings says Fy revenue hk$10.2 million versus hk$17.8 million
* Board has resolved not to recommend any payment of final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
June 23 Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue hk$1.07 billion versus hk$1.08 billion
* Profit attributable to owners of company increased by 27.89% to hk$71 million for FY
* Special final dividend of hk9.0 cents in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 have been proposed by directors
* Resolved to recommend final dividend of hk10.0 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board has resolved not to recommend any payment of final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
* No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of company during year ended 31 March 2017