June 23 Sun Hing Vision Group Holdings Ltd

* FY revenue hk$1.07 billion versus hk$1.08 billion

* Profit attributable to owners of company increased by 27.89% to hk$71 million for FY

* Special final dividend of hk9.0 cents in respect of year ended 31 March 2017 have been proposed by directors

* Resolved to recommend final dividend of hk10.0 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017