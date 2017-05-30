FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams
May 30, 2017

BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams

* Sun Latam agreed to acquire 1 289 277 (9.813 pct) ordinary shares of zero par value each, owned by EDS in issued share capital of Sun Dreams​

* ‍Purchase price payable by sun international to EDS and management shall be $63 million

* ‍Certain members of Sun Dreams' senior management have exercised their tag-along rights​

* ‍As a result thereof Sun Latam and Pacifico will each acquire 50 pct of senior managements' equity interests in Sun Dreams​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

