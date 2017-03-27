BRIEF-Sun International says FY revenue from cont ops up at 7.67 bln rand

March 27 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* Fy revenue from continuing operations of 7.670 billion rand versus 5.837 billion rand a year ago

* Fy diluted adjusted headline earnings per share 223 centsper share versus 343 centsper share year ago

* Expects gaming revenue in south africa to remain under pressure

* Opening of casino at time square in april 2017 is expected to have a positive impact on group's performance going forward

* Sun international - primary focus for foreseeable future will be to reduce debt and ensure successful implementation of recent acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)