5 months ago
BRIEF-Sun International says FY revenue from cont ops up at 7.67 bln rand
#Casinos & Gaming
March 27, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sun International says FY revenue from cont ops up at 7.67 bln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* Fy revenue from continuing operations of 7.670 billion rand versus 5.837 billion rand a year ago

* Fy diluted adjusted headline earnings per share 223 centsper share versus 343 centsper share year ago

* Expects gaming revenue in south africa to remain under pressure

* Opening of casino at time square in april 2017 is expected to have a positive impact on group's performance going forward

* Sun international - primary focus for foreseeable future will be to reduce debt and ensure successful implementation of recent acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

