5 months ago
BRIEF-Sun International says HY AHEPS likely to 189 cents-223 cents
#Casinos & Gaming
March 15, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sun International says HY AHEPS likely to 189 cents-223 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* South african casino operations continue to be affected by difficult trading conditions

* South African casino revenue declined by 2.7% following weaker than expected december trading

* Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended 31 december 2016 is likely to be between 260 cents and 305 cents per share

* HY earnings per share is likely to be between 75 cents and 120 cents per share

* Expected difference between HY EPS and HEPS is primarily due to impairment charges of r208 million of carousel assets

* Opening of Time Square Casino In Menlyn, Pretoria remains on track for 1 april 2017

* Diluted AHEPS for 6 months ended 31 december 2016 is likely to be between 189 cents and 223 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

