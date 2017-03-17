FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says Canadian unit to acquire Thallion Pharma
March 17, 2017 / 9:42 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Industries says Canadian unit to acquire Thallion Pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Says deal for c$2.3 million

* Taro Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada) entered into deal to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Thallion Pharma

* Consideration would be in cash

* Post deal, no turnover expected of existing products as all revenue-producing assets have been transferred from Thallion to Bellus Health

* Post acquisition of Thallion, Taro Pharma would have only rights for development of orphan drug candidate, Shigamab

* No material effect of acquisition by Taro Pharmaceuticals (Canada) on consol revenue, expenses or profits of co Source text: (bit.ly/2mPFQdh) Further company coverage:

