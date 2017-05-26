FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17

* Dilip Shanghvi says "FY18 is likely to be a challenging year for us"

* Dilip Shanghvi says co took $45 million u.s. Inventory related charge in Q4 that is unlikely to be recurring

* Dilip Shanghvi says co awaiting FDA inspection on Halol, unaware of FDA’s stance on the facility

* Dilip Shanghvi says value of first-to-file products even during exclusivity is likely to go down Further company coverage:

