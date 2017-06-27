BRIEF-BGI Genomics issues prospectus for Shenzhen IPO
June 27 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Sun Pharma & NIV sign agreement to fight zika, chikungunya and dengue
* Signed agreement for testing phytopharmaceutical, biologic, chemical entities developed by co against zika, chikungunya, dengue viruses
* Sun Pharma will provide drug molecules to NIV for testing against zika, chikungunya and dengue in model systems
* Candidate molecules with encouraging data will then be taken forward for commercial development
* Patients are given symptomatic treatment Source text: (bit.ly/2tPVlF0) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 26 (Fitch) Chinese proprietary auto brands face increased price competition amid 2017's weak auto market, as signalled by price cuts in the previous few months to boost retail demand and help dealers destock, says Fitch Ratings. This will lead to further brand polarisation and dampen the profitability of weaker brands. Chang'an Automobile lowered its retail prices across different models in late-May 2017, follow