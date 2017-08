May 12 (Reuters) - Sun Ltd:

* 9-Months ended group revenue 4.72 billion rupees versus 3.88 billion rupees year ago

* 9-Months ended group profit before tax and exceptional items 225.8 million rupees versus 128.3 million rupees year ago

* Says performance Kanuhura resort will only start positively impacting group financial performance as from second quarter of 2017-2018 year Source: bit.ly/2pEXmjU Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)