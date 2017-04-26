FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Sun to raise 1.865 billion rupees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Sun to raise 1.865 billion rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Sun Ltd:

* Says decided to raise 1.865 billion rupees

* Says proposed rights issue, for amount of 746.1 million rupees, of 19,129,924 new ordinary shares, in the proportion of 0.1511 new ordinary share for every ordinary share held, at an issue price of 39 rupees per share

* Proposed private placement, for an amount of 1.12 billion rupees to di cirne hlt ltd of 28,684,380 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 39 rupees per share

* Says CIEL Limited has indicated that intends to subscribe for pro-rata share in the rights issue for total amount of 447.35 million rupees

* Post completion of transaction, CIEL will remain the majority shareholder of sun with 50.10% of the share capital Source: bit.ly/2ouwCXW Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.